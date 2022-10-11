IAC metrics for August show another month of falling revenues outside Angi
- IAC/InterActiveCorp's (NASDAQ:IAC) monthly metrics for August showed more declines in revenues outside of the company's Angi business (NASDAQ:ANGI), which posted year-over-year gains (but at a decelerating rate).
- At the company's Dotdash Meredith unit, which took over the National Media of publisher Meredith at the start of December, total revenues rose 677% year-over-year as reported, and digital revenue rose 236%.
- On a pro forma basis, however, total Dotdash Meredith revenue fell 15% year-over-year, keeping up a multi-month string of declines. Digital revenue pro forma fell 11%, while print revenue on that measure dropped by 17%.
- In the company's Search operations, Ask Media Group revenue fell by 29% year-over-year, while Desktop revenue fell by 41%. The Emerging & Other operations showed revenue gains of 16%.
- After hours, IAC (IAC) is down 0.2%, while Angi is up 3% postmarket after reporting its August revenue gain.
