IAC metrics for August show another month of falling revenues outside Angi

Oct. 11, 2022 5:22 PM ETIAC Inc. (IAC), ANGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Allen And Company Annual Meeting Brings Business Executives, Media Moguls, And Politicians To Sun Valley, Idaho

Kevin Dietsch

  • IAC/InterActiveCorp's (NASDAQ:IAC) monthly metrics for August showed more declines in revenues outside of the company's Angi business (NASDAQ:ANGI), which posted year-over-year gains (but at a decelerating rate).
  • At the company's Dotdash Meredith unit, which took over the National Media of publisher Meredith at the start of December, total revenues rose 677% year-over-year as reported, and digital revenue rose 236%.
  • On a pro forma basis, however, total Dotdash Meredith revenue fell 15% year-over-year, keeping up a multi-month string of declines. Digital revenue pro forma fell 11%, while print revenue on that measure dropped by 17%.
  • In the company's Search operations, Ask Media Group revenue fell by 29% year-over-year, while Desktop revenue fell by 41%. The Emerging & Other operations showed revenue gains of 16%.
  • After hours, IAC (IAC) is down 0.2%, while Angi is up 3% postmarket after reporting its August revenue gain.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.