AAR bags ~$115M modification contract for Naval Air Systems
Oct. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AAR Government Services (NYSE:AIR) is awarded an ~$114.48M modification (P00020) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0111).
- This modification exercises an option to provide P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, depot in-service repair/planner and estimator requirements, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications, aircraft on ground support, and removal and replacement of engines in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in October 2023.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
