Eastman Chemical Factory at Night

neilkendall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was rated Neutral in an initiation of coverage report by analysts at Mizuho Securities. They said the company faces challenges with declining demand for petrochemicals.

"We remain cautious on the global economic outlook and believe there could be further downside to estimates, keeping us on the sidelines," Kieran de Drun, analyst at Mizuho, said in the report dated Oct. 10.

It set a price target of $91 a share based on a multiple of 7 times its estimate for Eastman's 2024 EBITDA, discounted to the present.

Mizuho also initiated coverage of chemical and specialty-materials maker Celanese (CE) with a Neutral rating.

Eastman this year has declined 40%, compared with a 25% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnist Mike Zaccardi has a Buy rating on Eastman Chemical (EMN) because of its valuation. Contributor PatientValueInvestor also rates Eastman (EMN) as a Buy on its balance sheet and dividend coverage.

Mizuho's estimates for chemical makers, Oct. 10
P/E
2020 2021E 2022E 2023E
Company (Ticker)
Celanese (CE) 11.8x 5x 5.1x 6x
Eastman Chemical (EMN) 11.8x 8.2x 8x 7.5x
Westlake (WLK) 34.7x 5.7x 4.3x 6.4x
Dow Inc (DOW) 26.8x 4.9x 6.3x 7.8x
LyondellBasell (LYB) 14x 4.3x 5.1x 5.8x
BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 10.8x 5x 6.2x 8x
Average 19.6x 5.6x 6x 7.1x

