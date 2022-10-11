Ansys to acquire C&R Technologies

Oct. 11, 2022 5:46 PM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) to acquire Thermal Desktop maker Cullimore and Ring Technologies a/k/a C&R Technologies, provider of orbital thermal analysis.
  • Acquisition will further position the company as the industry leader of A&D and NewSpace simulation solutions.
  • The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Ansys' consolidated financial statements in 2022.
  • "Beyond complementing Ansys' portfolio with our thermal simulations focused on thermal-centric modeling and system-level analysis for design and optimization, C&R Technologies is also committed to providing engineers and researchers with an open platform for maximum flexibility and software customization," said Brent Cullimore, President at C&R Technologies. "Our team is elated to join Ansys and deliver best-in-class advanced thermal solutions to the industry."

