Copa says September capacity, traffic and load factor rose vs. pre-pandemic levels

Oct. 11, 2022 5:52 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Copa Airline Airplane at Tocumen airport, Panama City, Panama, November 14, 2021

Felipe Gustavo S Borges

  • Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), the owner of Panama's flagship carrier Copa Airlines, on Tuesday reported a rise in capacity, traffic and load factor for Sept. 2022 compared to Sept. 2019 from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • According to preliminary statistics, consolidated capacity, or available seat miles, for Sept. was 2.02B, a rise of 1.2% vs. Sept. 2019.
  • Consolidated traffic, or revenue passenger miles, for Sept. was 1.75B, an increase of 3.5% from Sept. 2019.
  • Consolidated load factor for Sept. was 86.9% compared to 84.9% for Sept. 2019.
  • Class A shares of Copa Holdings (CPA) earlier closed -1.3% at $70.78.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.