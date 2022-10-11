Copa says September capacity, traffic and load factor rose vs. pre-pandemic levels
Oct. 11, 2022 5:52 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), the owner of Panama's flagship carrier Copa Airlines, on Tuesday reported a rise in capacity, traffic and load factor for Sept. 2022 compared to Sept. 2019 from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
- According to preliminary statistics, consolidated capacity, or available seat miles, for Sept. was 2.02B, a rise of 1.2% vs. Sept. 2019.
- Consolidated traffic, or revenue passenger miles, for Sept. was 1.75B, an increase of 3.5% from Sept. 2019.
- Consolidated load factor for Sept. was 86.9% compared to 84.9% for Sept. 2019.
- Class A shares of Copa Holdings (CPA) earlier closed -1.3% at $70.78.
