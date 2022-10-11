Cansortium announces resignation of chief financial officer patricia fonseca
Oct. 11, 2022 5:01 PM ETCansortium Inc. (CNTMF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cansortium (OTCQX:CNTMF) has announced that Patricia Fonseca has tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective November 21, 2022.
- Cansortium a vertically-integrated cannabis company.
- On behalf of the entire Company, CEO would like to sincerely thank Patricia for her dedication and contribution to the business," said Chief Executive Officer Robert Beasley.
- It's been a privilege to have been a part of Cansortium's turnaround over the past couple of years and looking forward to watch Cansortium's leadership and success in the years to come, said Patricia Fonseca.
- Source: Press Release
