Cansortium announces resignation of chief financial officer patricia fonseca

Oct. 11, 2022 5:01 PM ETCansortium Inc. (CNTMF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
 
  • Cansortium (OTCQX:CNTMF) has  announced that Patricia Fonseca has tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective November 21, 2022.
  • Cansortium  a vertically-integrated cannabis company.
  • On behalf of the entire Company, CEO would like to sincerely thank Patricia for her dedication and contribution to the business," said Chief Executive Officer Robert Beasley.
  • It's been a privilege to have been a part of Cansortium's turnaround over the past couple of years and looking forward to watch Cansortium's leadership and success  in the years to come, said Patricia Fonseca.
  • Source: Press Release

