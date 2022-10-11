Bird amends its apollo vehicle financing credit facility

Oct. 11, 2022 5:20 PM ETBird Global, Inc. (BRDS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) has announced that its subsidiary, Bird R ides has amended its existing $150 million vehicle financing credit facility with MidCap Financial Investment Corporation and MidCap Financial Trust.
  • Bird Global is a leader in eco-friendly electric transportation and the Company will pay down $45 million of the current facility loan balance using its restricted cash, which will significantly reduce future interest and amortization payments.
  • Apollo has been a supportive, long-standing partner, helping us structure a first-of-its kind micro mobility vehicle financing facility to cover substantially all of our global vehicle capital expenditures.
  • The amendment provides the Company meaningful financial and operational flexibility, along with cash management benefits,” said Ben Lu, chief financial officer of Bird Global.
  • Company are pleased to continue to support Bird through an amendment of the credit facility.
  • Our long-standing relationship has expanded over time, and company remain confident in Bird’s ability to continue to execute and deliver against their plans,” said Aaron Kless, MidCap Managing Director.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

