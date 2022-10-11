Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has made a shift to its extensive Marvel film release schedule, delaying a range of them starting with its remake of Blade.

Blade (a new take starring Mahershala Ali as the vampire-killing hero) was the impetus for the shifts, amid the news that Marvel parted ways with the film's director, Bassam Tariq. That production is on hold as the company looks for a new director.

So Blade moves from a Nov. 3, 2023, release to Sept. 6, 2024. And as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is increasingly made of interconnected stories, that means more delays.

Deadpool 3, recently announced for Sept. 6, 2024, is moving to Nov. 8, 2024. Fantastic Four, which was on that Nov. 8 date, is moving to Feb. 14, 2025; and Avengers: Secret Wars - the next film in a series that has taken its place among all-time top grossers - will move from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026. Disney also shuffled the dates of other, untitled Marvel films on a calendar that stretches to the end of 2026.

As for non-Marvel films, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now set for May 24, 2024.

Marvel fans don't have long to wait for the next film, at least; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up the MCU's Phase Four and offer cinema operators a shot in the arm when it comes out Nov. 11, 2022.