A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday ruled against the U.S. government's attempts to block Booz Allen Hamilton's (NYSE:BAH) planned purchase of EverWatch Corp. due to competition concerns, Reuters reported, citing a court filing.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in June to stop the acquisition, arguing the deal would threaten competition by leaving just one company to provide the National Security Agency with operational modeling and simulation services.

EverWatch builds and operates mission-critical classified platforms to defend against sophisticated national cyber threats.

The deal was announced in March, but terms were not disclosed.