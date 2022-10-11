Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) said Tuesday it concluded an arbitration process with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers resulting in a new three-year collective agreement, retroactive to January 1, 2022, and running through year-end 2024.

The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for each of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The IBEW represents ~750 unionized signals and communications workers in the railroad's Canadian operations.

CN Rail had agreed to binding arbitration in July, which ended a two-week strike.

Canadian National Railway (CNI) is a "quality dividend stock [trading] at a historically attractive price," Jarco Vianen writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Apha.