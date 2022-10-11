CN Rail, union wrap up arbitration with new three-year wage deal
Oct. 11, 2022 6:44 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI), CNR:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) said Tuesday it concluded an arbitration process with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers resulting in a new three-year collective agreement, retroactive to January 1, 2022, and running through year-end 2024.
The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for each of 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The IBEW represents ~750 unionized signals and communications workers in the railroad's Canadian operations.
CN Rail had agreed to binding arbitration in July, which ended a two-week strike.
