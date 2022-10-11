GE files SEC registration for planned healthcare spinoff

General Electric (NYSE:GE) said Tuesday it filed a Form 10 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the planned spinoff of its Healthcare division, to be called GE HealthCare.

The new company will consist of four business segments: imaging, ultrasound, patient care solutions and pharmaceutical diagnostics.

The planned spinoff is intended to be tax-free for GE (GE) and GE shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The company plans to distribute at least 80.1% of GE HealthCare's common stock to GE (GE) shareholders, while GE plans to retain a 19.9% stake.

GE HealthCare overall has been slightly positive for the company YTD, with H1 revenues rising 1% while sales for its renewable energy and power segments have declined.

The new company will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol GEHC, beginning early next year.

The spinoff is part of GE's (GE) plan to create three separate, independently-run public companies, focusing on healthcare, aviation and energy.

