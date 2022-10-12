AutoZone, Home Depot and Tractor Supply tipped for solid earnings by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo issued a cheat sheet for hardlines stocks into the Q3 earnings season.

The firm said it sees lower risk in general because second-half outlooks are now more appropriately calibrated to match today's economic reality. In particular, the categories of auto parts, home improvement, and pet spending are seen holding up - while discretionary categories such as furnishings and electronics appear to be more vulnerable to promotional activity if demand form low-income consumers fades.

In terms of the margin lines, supply chain costs are noted to be moderating including with container rates, port fees, commodity prices & domestic trucking, but company and industry-specific factors like freight contracts could make results choppy across hardlines.

Wells Fargo said its recent channel checks look solid for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), AutoZone (AZO), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), and Floor & Decor (FND) - while the firm has some concerns on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Wayfair (W), and JOANN (JOAN).

