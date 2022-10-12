Hang Seng stocks drop more than 2% in mixed Asia trade amid fears of slowing growth
Oct. 12, 2022 1:24 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Japan was near the flatline to +0.02%.
- China -1.23%, and the Shenzhen Component dipped 1.36%.
- Banks in China extended ¥2.47T of new loans in September, compared with ¥1.25T in August, the country’s central bank said in a statement late Tuesday
- Hong Kong stock drops 2.38%, with the Hang Seng Tech index falling more than 3%.
- Australia +0.04%, DJ New Zealand was -1.03%.
- India -0.12%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite closed at its lowest since July 2020, down 1.10% at 10,426.16, dragged lower by a slump in semiconductor stocks. The S&P 500 also slipped 0.65% to 3,588.84, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 36.31 points, or +0.12%, to close at 29,239.19.
- South Korea's Kospi gained 0.53% and the Kosdaq was higher by 0.45%.
- The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate to 3%, an increase of 50bps in line with expectations, as the central bank tries to keep inflation under control and limit the plunge in the Korean won.
- Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening Covid-19 curbs in China.
- Brent crude futures fell 51 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.78 a barrel by 0033 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.66 a barrel, down 69 cents, or 0.8%.
- Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as traders looked forward to U.S. Federal Reserve minutes and key inflation data for clues on the pace of future interest rate hikes.
- Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,663.60 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, hovering close to a one-week low touched on Tuesday.
- U.S. gold futures were down 0.8% at $1,673.30.
- Spot silver fell 0.6% to $19.08 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $888.37 and palladium dipped 0.5% to $2,129.99.
- Futures tied to the Dow added 101 points, or 0.36%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.42% and 0.51%, respectively.
