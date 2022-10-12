Megaport and Zenlayer announces strategic partnership

Oct. 12, 2022 2:05 AM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)MGPPFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Megaport (OTC:MGPPF) and Zenlayer has entered into a strategic partnership to expand the global reach of their networks to more than 800 locations across six continents to their joint customers.
  • This joint offering enriches Zenlayer’s coverage in developed markets and extends the offering to Megaport customers in emerging markets.
  • Customers of Megaport and Zenlayer now have access to on-demand private connectivity in North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
  • "Megaport’s strategic partnership with Zenlayer makes it easier than ever for our customers to use on-demand private connectivity to power their cloud networking anywhere in the world,” said Vincent English, CEO at Megaport.

