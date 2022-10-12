Philips expects a mid-single-digit comparable sales decline for Q4

Oct. 12, 2022 2:52 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)RYLPFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Koninklijke Philips' (NYSE:PHG) financial performance in Q3 was largely impacted by continued supply chain challenges that were more significant than anticipated in the quarter, impacting deliveries and customer installations.
  • As a result, sales for the Group are expected to be ~€4.3B with a comparable sales decline of ~5%.
  • As a consequence of the lower sales, Group Adj. EBITA for the quarter is expected to be ~€210M or ~5% of sales.
  • On the back of strong 47% comparable order intake growth in Q3 of last year, Philips’ comparable order intake in Q3 2022 declined ~6%.
  • Book-to-bill ratio remained strong at 1.18 and the equipment order book grew further in the quarter.
  • Outlook: Philips still expects a better second half of the year, compared to the first half of 2022.
  • Expects a mid-single-digit comparable sales decline for the Q4 2022 with a high-single-to-double-digit adjusted EBITA margin range.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.