European markets open marginally lower as U.S. inflation data fear hovers

Oct. 12, 2022 4:17 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • London -0.07%.
  • Germany -0.48%.
  • France -0.32%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% in early trade, with banks shedding 1.1% while health care stocks nudged 0.4% higher.
  • The British pound on Wednesday morning recovered losses following a Financial Times report that said the Bank of England is privately signaling a willingness to extend its emergency bond-buying program.
  • The pound was back above $1.10 during early trading hours in London.
  • Global markets are looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation print on Thursday and the beginning of corporate earnings season.
  • The U.K. employment rate dipped 0.3 percentage points in the period from June to August, but remained robust at 75.5%.

