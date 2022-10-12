European markets open marginally lower as U.S. inflation data fear hovers
Oct. 12, 2022 4:17 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- London -0.07%.
- Germany -0.48%.
- France -0.32%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% in early trade, with banks shedding 1.1% while health care stocks nudged 0.4% higher.
- The British pound on Wednesday morning recovered losses following a Financial Times report that said the Bank of England is privately signaling a willingness to extend its emergency bond-buying program.
- The pound was back above $1.10 during early trading hours in London.
- Global markets are looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation print on Thursday and the beginning of corporate earnings season.
- The U.K. employment rate dipped 0.3 percentage points in the period from June to August, but remained robust at 75.5%.
