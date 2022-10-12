Roche launches next-gen rapid antigen tests for COVID
Oct. 12, 2022 4:27 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) launched its next-generation SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests (2.0) for self-testing and professional use in countries accepting the CE Mark.
- Using nasopharyngeal and nasal swab samples, respectively, the tests delivers results in about 15 minutes, the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.
- The three tests set to launch include two for professional use — SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test 2.0 (nasopharyngeal sampling) and SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test 2.0 Nasal (nasal sampling) — and one for self-test, SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal (nasal sampling).
- The Distribution is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
- The Swiss pharma giant added that all tests now work with navify Pass, Roche's digital solution allows people to store, display, and share COVID-19 vaccination status and test results through a data matrix.
