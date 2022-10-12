NOG prices upsized $435M private debt offering

Oct. 12, 2022 4:46 AM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) has priced its offering of $435M of 3.625% convertible senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2029 in a private offering.
  • The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350M.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2023.
  • Offering is expected to close on October 14, 2022.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $65M principal amount of notes.
  • The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and approximately $30M to repurchase common stock concurrently with the pricing of the offering in privately negotiated transactions effected through one of the initial purchasers of the notes or its affiliate.
  • Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

