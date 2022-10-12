Roche Evrysdi improves/maintains motor function in SMA patients in new 2-year data

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said new two year data showed that Evrysdi helped improve or maintain motor function in people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

SMA is a genetic neuromuscular disorder characterized by loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord which leads to progressive muscle weakness and muscle wasting. SMA is caused by low levels of the survival motor neuron (SMN) protein.

The study called JEWELFISH is evaluating Evrysdi (risdiplam) in people with Type 1, 2 or 3 SMA aged 6 months to 60 years at time of enrolment. These patients had been previously treated with other approved or investigational SMA-targeting therapies, including Biogen's Spinraza (nusinersen) or Novartis' Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.

The Swiss pharma giant said that data showed Evrysdi improved or maintained motor function and led to rapid increases in SMN protein levels which were sustained after 2-years of therapy.

The data showed Evrysdi led to a two-fold increase in median SMN protein levels versus baseline after 4 weeks of therapy in all patient groups, irrespective of prior treatment. The SMN protein levels achieved after 4 weeks of treatment were maintained for over two years, according to the company.

Roche added that the study also suggested maintenance of motor function was sustained at two-years of treatment, compared to the natural history of SMA in untreated patients.

The company noted that the overall adverse event (AE) and serious adverse event ((SAEs)) seen with Evrysdi in the study were reflective of underlying disease.

The rate of SAEs, including pneumonia, decreased throughout the 2 year period, with a total reduction of more than 50% by the second year. The most common SAEs (reported in less than >2% of all patients) were pneumonia (3%) and respiratory failure (2%), among others.

Roche noted that it leads the development of Evrysdi under a collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT).