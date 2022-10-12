Elbit Systems awarded $107M order to supply night vision systems for the U.S. Army
Oct. 12, 2022 5:00 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded an order valued at ~$107M for the supply of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle for the U.S. Army.
- The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied during the years 2023 and 2024.
- This order is part of an Other Transaction Authority contract that Elbit Systems of America received in 2020, with a potential value that could reach a maximum of $442M.
- "This order attests to the quality of Elbit Systems of America's technologies and their unique operational contribution, demonstrating the significant potential of our night vision activity." said Bezhalel Machlis, President & CEO.
