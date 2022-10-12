Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft collaborate to boost production efficiency
Oct. 12, 2022 5:18 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), MBGYYMBGAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mercedes-Benz AG (OTCPK:MBGYY) and Microsoft MSFT) join hands to make vehicle production more efficient, resilient and sustainable.
- Mercedes-Benz is connecting its around 30 passenger car plants worldwide to the Microsoft Cloud with its new MO360 Data Platform which will enhance transparency and predictability across its digital production and supply chain.
- The platform is already available to teams in EMEA and will be deployed in the United States and China.
- The MO360 Data Platform will help to maintain production of both electric and combustion-engine vehicles on a single production line as the market demand moves towards an all-electric future.
- This in turn will result in productivity gains of 20% in passenger car production by 2025.
Comments