Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft collaborate to boost production efficiency

Oct. 12, 2022 5:18 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), MBGYYMBGAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Mercedes Showroom with Logo - UK

jax10289

  • Mercedes-Benz AG (OTCPK:MBGYY) and Microsoft MSFT) join hands to make vehicle production more efficient, resilient and sustainable.
  • Mercedes-Benz is connecting its around 30 passenger car plants worldwide to the Microsoft Cloud with its new MO360 Data Platform which will enhance transparency and predictability across its digital production and supply chain.
  • The platform is already available to teams in EMEA and will be deployed in the United States and China.
  • The MO360 Data Platform will help to maintain production of both electric and combustion-engine vehicles on a single production line as the market demand moves towards an all-electric future.
  • This in turn will result in productivity gains of 20% in passenger car production by 2025.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.