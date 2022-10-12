Hong Kong approves BioNTech COVID vaccine for infants
Oct. 12, 2022 5:27 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hong Kong approved BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children under five years of age, Reuters reported.
- BioNTech's local partner Fosun Pharma had submitted an application for emergency use of the vaccine for use in children in September, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
- The SCMP report noted that the approval was for children aged six months to three years.
- Discussion between the government and the vaccine manufacturer was ongoing to provide a time frame for when the vaccine would be supplied. The vaccine for children contains one-tenth of the adult dose, the SCMP report added.
- The development comes on the heels of warning of a new coronavirus subvariant XBB.1, which was recently detected for the first time in Hong Kong, the SCMP report noted.
- The government had approved China's Sinovac vaccine for children six months and older in August. Sinovac and BioNTech's are the two vaccines available now in Hong Kong, the Reuters report noted.
Comments