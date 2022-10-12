Kronos Advanced Technologies establishes medical manufacturing division

Oct. 12, 2022 6:02 AM ETKronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (KNOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCPK:KNOS) has established a new medical manufacturing division.
  • KronosMD will leverage the firm's expert capabilities in precision healthcare manufacturing to pursue manufacturing and technology acquisition opportunities in the medical devices and precision medical component markets.
  • A key strategy for KronosMD will involve the acquisition of, or the B2B manufacturing or design engagement with, innovative companies offering both (or either) currently developed products or strong R&D departments. Kronos is already in talks with an initial target matching this profile and offering a state-of-the-art medical imaging platform.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.