Kronos Advanced Technologies establishes medical manufacturing division
Oct. 12, 2022 6:02 AM ETKronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (KNOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCPK:KNOS) has established a new medical manufacturing division.
- KronosMD will leverage the firm's expert capabilities in precision healthcare manufacturing to pursue manufacturing and technology acquisition opportunities in the medical devices and precision medical component markets.
- A key strategy for KronosMD will involve the acquisition of, or the B2B manufacturing or design engagement with, innovative companies offering both (or either) currently developed products or strong R&D departments. Kronos is already in talks with an initial target matching this profile and offering a state-of-the-art medical imaging platform.
