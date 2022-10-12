PepsiCo tops Q3 earnings, raises FY2022 earnings outlook
Oct. 12, 2022 6:04 AM ET
- PepsiCo press release (NASDAQ:PEP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $21.97B (+8.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.15B.
- For FY2022, the company now expects a 12% increase in organic revenue vs. prior growth outlook of 10%; core annual effective tax rate of 20%; Total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7B, comprised of dividends of $6.2B and share repurchases of $1.5B; core earnings per share of $6.73 up from prior outlook of $6.63 and consensus of $6.70.
- CEO comment: “Our strong results demonstrate that the investments we have made towards becoming an even Faster, even Stronger, and even Better company with pep+ at the center of everything we do are working. We are encouraged by the progress we are making on our strategic agenda, and remain committed to investing in our people, brands, supply chain, and go-to-market systems and winning in the marketplace.”
