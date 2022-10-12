WuXi, Toregem team up to develop potential tooth regeneration therapy TRG035
- WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) (OTCPK:WXIBF) and Toregem BioPharma tentatively formed a strategic partnership to develop monoclonal antibody TRG035 for treating congenital adentia (CA).
- CA is a genetic disorder characterized by complete or partial absence of teeth.
- Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Toregem — a biotech startup from Japan-based Kyoto University — will have access to WuXi CMC services in cell line development, cell banking and testing, cell culture development and biologics GMP manufacturing, among other things.
- WuXi added that it will Toregem on the TRG035 project for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application ( a filing whose clearance allows a drug to enter human trials).
- "We look forward to bringing this tooth regeneration drug to the global market, treating patients across the world," said Toregem CEO Honoka Kiso.
- The company noted that a phase 1 trial of TRG035 is planned to start in early 2024.
