Evogene unit files for EPA approval of bio-fungicide LAV.311 for fruit rots
Oct. 12, 2022 6:36 AM ETEvogene Ltd. (EVGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) said its unit Lavie Bio filed a registration package to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for LAV.311, a bio-fungicide targeting fruit rots and powdery mildews.
- LAV.311 is based on a bacteria which is naturally present and has shown control of fruit rots and powdery mildew in grapes, strawberries, cucurbits, and fruiting vegetables, in over 30 trials conducted in the U.S., Europe and Israel, the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.
- "We are pleased to have reached this key product milestone and we are targeting the 2024 growing season for the commercial launch of this product," said Lavie CEO Guri Oron.
- EVGN -2.87% to $0.68 premarket Oct. 12
