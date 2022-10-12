Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) received regulatory approval to proceed with its takeover of Orscheln Farm and Home on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal state that Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) will pay $320M to acquire 166 Orscheln Farm and Home stores. However, to placate FTC concerns, the company said it will acquire a net of 81 stores and divest the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC. Thus, the purchase price of the 81 locations is approximately $238M before working capital adjustments.

For the full-year 2023, the acquisition is expected to increase revenue by $300M and increase diluted earnings per share "by at least $0.10." Following the acquisition, the company raised its outlook for store growth opportunities to 2,800 locations and projects annual revenues over $14B.

“While agreeing to this remedy with the FTC took longer than we anticipated, the outcome is in line with our expectations,” CEO Hal Lawton said. “We are very pleased with the high-quality locations that will be converted to Tractor Supply stores.”

The deal is expected to close officially on Wednesday, about 20 months after it was first announced in February 2021.