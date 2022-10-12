Norwegian Cruise Line rallies after UBS flips to bullish stance

UBS upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) on Wednesday to a Buy rating after having the cruise line stock set at Neutral.

Analyst Robyn Farley and team pointed to significant improvement in bookings. NCLH is said to have caught up to the other cruise lines in occupancy, while still keeping pricing nicely ahead of 2019 levels.

Farley also sees strength in Norwegian’s strong domestic customer base and its exposure to the luxury segment.

After factoring in the recent bookings strength, UBS raised profit estimates for 2022 and 2023. The firm now expects Norwegian to lose $4.66 per share in 2022 vs. a prior forecast for -$4.97. For 2023, UBS sees EPS of $1.55 vs. a prior forecast of $1.44.

UBS assigned a price target of $15 to NCLH to rep more than 25% upside potential for shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) gained 3.78% in premarket trading.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on NCLH flipped to Hold from Sell on September 9.