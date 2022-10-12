Mortgage applications down by 2% as rates reach highest level since 2006

Oct. 12, 2022 7:01 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -2.0% vs. -14.2% prior.
  • Purchase Index: -2.1% vs. -12.6% prior.
  • Refinance Index: -1.8% vs. -17.8% prior.
  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.81% for the week ended Oct. 12, compared with 6.75% previously.
  • "Mortgage rates moved higher once again during the first week of the fourth quarter of 2022, with the 30-year conforming rate reaching 6.81 percent, the highest level since 2006," Mike Fratantoni, Mortgage Bankers Association's senior vice president and chief economist, said.
  • "Application volumes for both refinancing and home purchases declined and continue to fall further behind last year's record levels," Fratantoni said.
  • The growth in jobs and wages in September is a positive news for the housing market, but it also pushed off the possibility of any near-term pivot from the Federal Reserve on its plans for additional rate hikes, the economist said.

