Mortgage applications down by 2% as rates reach highest level since 2006
Oct. 12, 2022 7:01 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -2.0% vs. -14.2% prior.
- Purchase Index: -2.1% vs. -12.6% prior.
- Refinance Index: -1.8% vs. -17.8% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.81% for the week ended Oct. 12, compared with 6.75% previously.
- "Mortgage rates moved higher once again during the first week of the fourth quarter of 2022, with the 30-year conforming rate reaching 6.81 percent, the highest level since 2006," Mike Fratantoni, Mortgage Bankers Association's senior vice president and chief economist, said.
- "Application volumes for both refinancing and home purchases declined and continue to fall further behind last year's record levels," Fratantoni said.
- The growth in jobs and wages in September is a positive news for the housing market, but it also pushed off the possibility of any near-term pivot from the Federal Reserve on its plans for additional rate hikes, the economist said.
