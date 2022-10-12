Uxin announces one-for-ten ADS ratio change

Oct. 12, 2022 6:51 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) has announced its plans to change the ratio of its ADS to Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing three Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing thirty Class A ordinary shares.
  • This ratio change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split for Uxin's ADSs holders.
  • Following the ratio change, Uxin’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “UXIN.”
  • The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the Nasdaq is expected to take place on Oct. 28, 2022.

