Uxin announces one-for-ten ADS ratio change
Oct. 12, 2022 6:51 AM ETUxin Limited (UXIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) has announced its plans to change the ratio of its ADS to Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing three Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing thirty Class A ordinary shares.
- This ratio change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split for Uxin's ADSs holders.
- Following the ratio change, Uxin’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “UXIN.”
- The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the Nasdaq is expected to take place on Oct. 28, 2022.
Comments