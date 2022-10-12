Stellantis opens technology center in Bengaluru, India
Oct. 12, 2022 7:03 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has set up a new technology center in Bengaluru, India that will eventually employ approximately 500 people.
- Spread across 50,000 sq. ft., the new center will focus on the development of software and technological innovations crucial to the advancement of automobiles and mobility.
- It will serve as the primary development center for STLA SmartCockpit, while also playing a crucial role in the development of AI and ADAS technologies for STLA AutoDrive.
- STLA SmartCockpit is one of the three technology platforms that are key to the automaker's digital transformation strategy due to arrive in 2024 and deployed across the four STLA vehicle platforms.
Comments