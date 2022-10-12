FanDuel CEO says company will keep fighting for sports betting in California

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe echoed some of the same thoughts as DraftKings (DKNG) CEO Jason Robins during her talk at the Global Gaming Expo.

Howe warned that it will be very difficult for the sports betting measure in California to pass in November, but she maintained the company will live to fight another day.

"It’s hard to imagine that (sports betting) won’t include the state of California. It’s always been our industry’s intention to try and find a solution that aligns the stakeholders – the tribes, racetracks, government and ultimately consumers."

Importantly. Howe thinks there is a path to get sports betting approved in 2024 if the 2022 vote fails.

What to watch: Investors of DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) have seen sharp share price declines, but there is still optimism from analysts that the long-term bull thesis is still in play. A recent survey by Jefferies focused on younger age groups showed strong interest in mobile sports betting. The survey supported the firm's long-term $38B total addressable market assumptions for sports and digital wagering as well as the prospects for profitability and earnings for top players.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) rose 1.25% in premarket trading on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) was up 0.25% in London.