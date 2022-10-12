XPO Logistics subsidiary prices $355M notes offering

Oct. 12, 2022 7:10 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • RXO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), has set pricing of an offering of $355M of notes due 2027.
  • The notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.500% per annum payable semiannually in cash in arrears on May 15 and Nov 15 of each year, beginning May 15, 2023, and will mature on November 15, 2027.
  • They will be issued by XPO’s wholly-owned subsidiary, XPO Escrow Sub, which will, substantially concurrently with or prior to the consummation of the spin-off of RXO into a separate publicly traded company, merge with RXO, as a result of which the notes will become the direct obligations of RXO.
  • XPO intends to spin off its tech-enabled brokered transportation platform as RXO on Nov 1, 2022, creating two independent publicly traded companies.
  • The notes offering is expected to occur around Oct 25, 2022.

