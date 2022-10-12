Owens & minor slips pre market on lowering FY guidance, announces executive leadership team changes

Oct. 12, 2022 7:12 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) slips 9% premarket on providing 3Q preliminary results and updating guidance for 2022.
  • The company expects to report Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.15 - $0.17 and expects non-GAAP EPS to be in a range of $0.39 - $0.41 vs consensus of $0.51.
  • The company cuts its FY earnings guidance and now expects non-GAAP EPS to be in a range of $2.50 - $2.60 vs consensus of $2.99 from the previous guidance of $2.85-$3.15.
  • FY adjusted EBITDA expected to be in a range of $527M-$537M from the prior guidance of $570M-$610M.
  • The company also announced appointment of Andrew G. Long as EVP, CEO, Products & Healthcare Services segment, replacing Jeffrey T. Jochims who will be leaving the company.
  • In addition, Alexander J. Bruni has been promoted to EVP and CFO, replacing Long.
  • Long has served as the company’s EVP and CFO since joining the company in November 2019.
  • Alex Bruni joined the company in April 2020 and has served as SVP of Finance, first leading corporate FP&A, then progressing to become the finance leader of the Products & Healthcare Services segment and most recently, the Patient Direct segment.

