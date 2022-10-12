DocuSign rises on Wedbush upgrade, firm says 'negative catalysts have played out'

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose nearly 3% on Wednesday as investment firm Wedbush Securities upgraded the electronic-signature technology company, noting the negative catalysts have "played out" and downside from here is limited.

Analyst Dan Ives moved his rating on DocuSign (DOCU) shares to neutral from underperform, noting that high-growth stocks have been hit hard in recent months, but it looks like the Allan Thygesen-led company is starting to stabilize.

Thygesen took over DocuSign (DOCU) recently after former CEO Dan Springer resigned in June amid a weak earnings report and outlook.

"We believe execution on the [contract lifecycle management] deal front have generally stabilized with numbers now attainable for [fiscal 2023 and fiscal 204,]" Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Ives also noted that DocuSign (DOCU) could wind up being an acquisition target fro a financial or strategic company if the stock continues to move lower, citing the fact that its core technology and e-signature platform "could be an attractive asset."

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign (DOCU), telling investors it's best to "read the fine" print before getting behind the electronic-signature technology company.

Analysts are universally cautious on DocuSign (DOCU). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a HOLD. In addition, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates DOCU a HOLD.