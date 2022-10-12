Stantec signs letter of intent to acquire Philadelphia-based L2P

Oct. 12, 2022 7:21 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN), STN:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) has signed a letter of intent to acquire L2P, a 40-person Philadelphia-based architecture, interior design, and planning firm.

  • L2P was founded in 2009 and has grown to be a trusted advisor in the science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets.

  • The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

  • The acquisition will bolster the company’s science and technology and commercial workplace offerings in greater Philadelphia and beyond.

  • “L2P and Stantec share a common passion for sustainable design that helps create a sense of place and well-being. L2P uniquely complements our existing offerings in the Philadelphia market where we are already a recognized leader in healthcare and education design. The additional knowledge and expertise that they bring will allow us to support all of our clients in a more comprehensive manner.” said Josh Gould, Senior Vice President, Buildings, at Stantec.

