Autolus stock rises as Moderna uses option to license targeting technology for mRNA therapy

Oct. 12, 2022 7:26 AM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), MRNABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) said Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) exercised an option to license AUTL's proprietary binders against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target to develop and commercialize mRNA therapeutics.
  • Autolus (AUTL) received an option exercise fee, with potential for development milestone payments plus royalties, the company said in an Oct. 12 press release.
  • The transaction follows an original August 2021 agreement between the two companies, granting Moderna an exclusive option to license Autolus' binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets for use in certain mRNA therapeutics.
  • AUTL +4.03% to $3.10 premarket Oct. 12

