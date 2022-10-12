AMC’s subsidiary Odeon Finco to raise $400M through debt offering
Oct. 12, 2022 7:29 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Odeon Finco PLC, a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Odeon Cinemas Group Limited and an indirect subsidiary of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) to issue $400M of senior secured notes due 2027 in a private offering.
- The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by OCGL and on an unsecured standalone basis by AMC.
- Odeon intends to use the proceeds together with cash on hand, to fund the repayment in full of OCGL’s existing term loan facilities, and to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses.
Comments (1)