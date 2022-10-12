Microsoft Teams to be available on Cisco meeting room devices under new partnership
Oct. 12, 2022 7:34 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), MSFTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is integrating Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams messaging app to its meeting devices, offering users an alternative to its own Webex video conferencing app.
- Microsoft Teams (MSFT) will run natively on Cisco (CSCO) Room and Desk devices from the first first half of 2023. Initially, six of Cisco's most popular meeting devices and three peripherals will be certified for Teams, with more to come. The first range of devices, expected to be certified by early 2023, will include the Cisco Room Bar, the Cisco Board Pro 55-inch and 75-inch, and the Cisco Room Kit Pro for small, medium and large meeting room spaces, respectively.
- The networking firm will also become a partner in the Certified for Microsoft Teams program for the first time.
- Commenting on the move, Cisco's head of Security & Collaboration Jeetu Patel said the company aims to be the hardware platform for a wide range of conferencing software platforms.
- CSCO and MSFT shares are marginally up premarket
