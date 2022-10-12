Blackstone (NYSE:BX) will invest $500M in privately held Resolution Life and help it raise $2.5B more, as the insurance company seeks to acquire new blocks of policies in the reinsurance and life-and-annuities sector, the companies said Wednesday.

After six years, the partnership, which gives Blackstone (BX) a ~6% stake in Resolution, is expected to bring into one of the world's largest alternative asset investment firms more than $60B in new assets to manage. The company will manage Resolution Life's illiquid investments in areas such as private real estate, private credit, and asset-based finance. It will manage as much as $25B of the insurance company's assets in the first year of the arrangement.

The transaction continues the trend of private equity firms linking up with insurers to boost their assets under management, as the insurers search for higher yields. Blackstone (BX) had arranged similar partnerships with F&G, part of Fidelity National Financial (FNF), a former life insurance unit of Allstate, and Corebridge Financial (CRBG), which recently spun off from American International Group (AIG).

By contrast, KKR (KKR) and Apollo Global Management (APO) each acquired an entire or controlling interest in a single insurance company.

Blackstone (BX) believes that diversity of its insurance partnerships will pay off. "In the credit and lending markets, by virtue of the fact that we manage money for more than one company, we get access to bigger deals on better terms," Gilles Dellaert, global head of Blackstone Insurance Solutions, told the Wall Street Journal.

The firm is on track to managing more than $250B in insurance assets over the next five years or so, up from $150B currently, he said.

The WSJ reported the partnership earlier Wednesday.

On Tuesday, J.P. Morgan downgraded Blackstone (BX) to Neutral due to challenging market conditions.