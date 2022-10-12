Bed Bath & Beyond gains with creditors reported to be working on bond deal
Oct. 12, 2022 7:37 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) rallied in early trading on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that some creditors are trying to organize a group of bondholders with the goal of coming to an agreement with the retailer to swap notes due in 2024 for longer-dated securities
Advisers at Perella Weinberg Partners are pushing a proposal that would give noteholders a second-lien claim on most or all company assets in exchange for the term extension. That could ease some pressure for BBBY with debt payments on the roughly $284M worth of of bonds.
Shares of BBBY rose 3.37% in premarket trading to $5.22 on moderate volume.
