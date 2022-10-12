Uranium Energy to buy Roughrider project from Rio Tinto in $150M deal

Oct. 12, 2022

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) said Wednesday it agreed to acquire the Roughrider uranium development project in Saskatchewan from Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) for $150M, comprised of $80M in cash and $70M in UEC shares.

Roughrider is a development stage, conventional uranium project located in Canada's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium mining jurisdictions.

The acquisition will "unlock value from the recently acquired UEX portfolio in the eastern Athabasca Basin as we now have critical mass to advance our production plans," Uranium Energy (UEC) President and CEO Amir Adnani said.

The deal would make Rio Tinto (RIO) the third largest shareholder of Uranium Energy (UEC), according to data from FactSet.

Last week, Uranium Energy (UEC) said it made a discovery of high-grade uranium at the Christie Lake project in the Athabasca Basin.

