E-Home Household Service signs multiple household service contracts
Oct. 12, 2022 7:44 AM ETE-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- E-Home Household Service Holdings (NASDAQ:EJH) has signed multiple household cleaning service contracts to provide both daily hygiene maintenance and domestic garbage sorting and dumping services for properties under management of long-term clients in Fujian province, China.
- Pursuant to the five contracts signed, E-Home will provide cleaning services in public areas including carparks, green belts, passages and public facilities, public restrooms, among others.
- E-Home would also be providing pests extermination and disinfection services in the public area to help prevent and contain any risks related to a potential resurgence of Covid-19 and other pandemics.
- "All of these projects support the overall improvement and resiliency of our business, and also support our ambition to diversify into other business areas.” said Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO.
