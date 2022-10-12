BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) said its medicine Brukinsa achieved superior progression free survival (PFS) compared to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Imbruvica in certain patients with a type of blood cancer in a phase 3 trial.

PFS is the length of time during/after therapy a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse.

BeiGene said in an Oct. 12 release that Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) was generally well tolerated and safety findings at the final PFS analysis were consistent with prior reports.

The company had reported results from the same phase 3 study, dubbed ALPINE, in April wherein Brukinsa showed better overall response rate (ORR), the main goal of the trial, in patients versus Imbruvica (ibrutinib).

PFS was one of the secondary goals of the study.

The trial evaluated previously treated patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia CLL or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The study enrolled total 652 patients across Europe, the U.S., China, New Zealand and Australia.

The company's application seeking expanded approval of Brukinsa for this use is currently under review in the U.S. The FDA extended the review of the drug and is expected to make a decision by Jan. 20, 2023.

BGNE +2.30% to $128.4 premarket Oct. 12