Toyota resumes production in Myanmar after delay due to military coup

Oct. 12, 2022 7:59 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Toyota Motors

dogayusufdokdok/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has restarted assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay as a result of a military takeover in Feb 2021.
  • Toyota Myanmar (TM) began selling the Hilux double cab trucks in Myanmar as of Tuesday, according to a company statement. The automaker is also accepting orders for the vehicle. It was unclear exactly when the factory resumed production.
  • Located in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone outside Yangon, the facility assembles Hilux pickup trucks from semi-knockdown kits, and was originally expected to produce 2,500 vehicles a year. Original plans called for an investment of $52.6M.

