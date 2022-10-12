Nextech AR Solutions sees strong 3D demand in near-term
Oct. 12, 2022 8:04 AM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) is seeing a dramatic increase in augmented reality 3D model demand, the company said on Tuesday while closing new deal for ecommerce.
- "We are in negotiations for a record number of contracts with the biggest names in ecommerce for 3D models that total hundreds of thousands of 3D models with delivery dates starting in 2022 Q4 extended into 2023, which is unprecedented," commented Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg.
- The total addressable market for 3D models are estimated to be $100 billion, the report noted.
- In addition, Nextech AR’s self-serve event management software solution, Map D, has reportedly seen rapid growth in new and renewal business in the event space.
Comments