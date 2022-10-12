GM takes stake in Australian miner as part of nickel supply plan

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has a plan to secure nickel and cobalt to use in electric vehicles.

The automaker disclosed that it will invest up to $69M and take a stake in Queensland Pacific Metals to help secure the crucial metals.

Importantly, GM said the investment will help support electric vehicle eligibility for EV incentives under the new U.S. tax credit rules.

Specifically, GM said the nickel laterite ore is expected to be processed using a new, proprietary process that helps reduce waste. That is important because automakers must now source battery minerals from countries with free trade agreements in order to qualify for the EV tax credits.

GM already has binding agreements securing all battery raw material supporting its goal of 1M units of annual capacity in North America by the end of 2025. Last August, GM struck a lithium supply deal with Livent.