Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) said Wednesday they entered into a non-binding heads of agreement for the potential joint development of U.S. green hydrogen and ammonia projects powered by renewable sources.

The companies said the HOA provides a framework for the identification, appraisal and potential development of large-scale green hydrogen projects to help meet the energy and decarbonization needs of U.S. and international customers.

Sempra (SRE), which is developing several energy transition projects in North America, said its commercial expertise across clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions will complement Avangrid's (AGR) experience in renewable development as the third largest renewables operator in the U.S.

Sempra (SRE) has signed three contracts with European liquefied natural gas customers to supply American LNG, Yannick Frey writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.