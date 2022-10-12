Wall Street has received a new thematic exchange traded fund that works to fight against the growing ESG trend. The God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) launched on Tuesday, and finished slightly in the red as it dipped alongside the S&P 500 which also closed lower on the session.

YALL is an anti-ESG exchange traded fund that attempts to screen out companies that are listed as "activists." The ETF has been launched by Toroso Investments and is sub-advised by Curran Financial Partners.

Per the fund’s perspective: “The Sub-Adviser eliminates companies that, in the Sub-Adviser’s assessment, have emphasized politically left and/or liberal political activism and social agendas at the expense of maximizing shareholder returns.”

Moreover, YALL is an actively managed fund that is attached with a 0.65% expense ratio and will hold 30-40 companies. Of the ETF’s holdings, its top three positions are in Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and Amgen (AMGN). TSLA has a 7.98% weighting in YALL, whereas NVDA and AMGN have 5.79% and 5.06%portfolio stakes.

On Wednesday’s premarket trading session, YALL trades at $20.24 a share and has found itself +1.5%, after it closed lower by 0.5% on its debut. On its first trading day, YALL also experienced volumes of 502K.

YALL is not the first conservative type ETF to come to market, the Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is another fund available that caters to investors with deep Republican political beliefs.

In broader financial news, stock index futures point to a higher open on Wednesday as major averages look to open in the green.