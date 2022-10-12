Foxo Technologies gains as insurance subsidiary adds first distribution partner
Oct. 12, 2022 8:13 AM ETFOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Foxo Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) shares gained ~7% premarket on Wednesday after its insurance distribution subsidiary recruited its first distribution partner.
- California-based BGA Insurance becomes the first broker-general agent for Foxo Life, representing over 4,000 independent agents who are now able to sell life insurance products with Foxo Life's Longevity Report.
- Foxo Life will host its first agent distribution rollout events in Southern California with BGA Insurance soon.
- Foxo (FOXO) also announced the appointment of James Grauel, Jr. as Chief Distribution Officer of Foxo Life to spearhead the launch of longevity-focused life insurance products with independent agents.
